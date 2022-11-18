Mutibagger stock rallies 2400% in 3 years, Board approves 1:3 bonus shares

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “In compliance with Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any statutory modification(s), amendment(s) and re-enactment(s) thereof), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Monday, November 14, 2022, has, inter alia, considered, approved and recommended the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares in the proportion of 1 (One) new Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for every 3 (three) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company at the General Meeting and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals; as may be required. The record date for reckoning eligible shareholders entitled to receive bonus shares will be communicated separately."