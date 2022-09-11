Mutlibagger realty stock to turn ex-dividend on 12 Sept. Should you buy?

Phoenix Mills dividend: Residential commercial developer, Phoenix Mills will be in focus this week as the shares turn ex-dividend on Monday ahead of its record date. The midcap stock has emerged as a multi-bagger by giving triple-digit returns to investors in 2 years. While the shares have climbed nearly 60% in a year. Last week, Phoenix Mills crossed the ₹1,400 mark and inched closer to its 52-week high. Experts are optimistic about Phoenix Mills shares as the company sustained strong consumption growth in August month. Also, its June 2022 quarterly performance was healthy.

