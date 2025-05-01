Markets
Cash in equity funds are at a 6-year high. What are fund managers waiting for?
SummaryEquity mutual fund schemes are currently holding their highest cash levels in over six years. With potential IPOs on the horizon and historical trends suggesting a market rally, the question is: will this cash deployment lead to sustained market growth?
Cash levels in actively managed equity mutual fund schemes have climbed to their highest in over six years, signalling a cautious stance even as fund managers await the right entry points.
