Mutual Fund collection via new fund offering surges to ₹22,000 crore in July-Sep quarter: Report
Mutual funds collection via new fund offerings (NFOs) have surged to ₹22,000 crore in July-Sep quarter after 48 new schemes launched in the market, which is nearly four times to the preceding quarter.
