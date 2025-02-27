Markets
India's market resilience faces a test as redemptions rise—will investors hold the line?
Dipti Sharma 7 min read 27 Feb 2025, 01:25 PM IST
Summary
- With small-cap stocks in bear territory, midcaps faltering, and earnings concerns creeping in, the question is whether this is a routine correction—or the start of something bigger.
For years, Indian investors have defied market turbulence, treating every dip as a buying opportunity. But what happens when confidence starts to waver?
