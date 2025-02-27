Redemptions have spiked before, particularly during times of market stress. In March 2020, at the onset of the pandemic, mutual fund redemptions soared to ₹15.2 trillion. Since then, redemptions have periodically climbed, notably in March 2022 ( ₹10.5 trillion), March 2023 ( ₹10.3 trillion), and multiple times in 2024—hitting ₹12 trillion in March, ₹11 trillion in June (coinciding with the country's general election), ₹10.4 trillion in July, and a fresh high of ₹13.2 trillion in December.