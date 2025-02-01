Mint Market

Mutual fund, stock investors alert! Govt raises TDS limit on dividend income from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000

The Modi government proposed raising the TDS limit on dividend income from 5,000 to 10,000 in the Union Budget 2025-26, benefiting stock market investors.

Saloni Goel
Published1 Feb 2025, 05:52 PM IST
Advertisement
Mutual fund, stock investors alert. Govt raises TDS limit on dividend income from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000

In a piece of good news for the stock market investors, the Narendra Modi government announced a proposal to raise the tax deducted at source (TDS) limit on dividend income in the Union Budget 2025-26 from 5,000 to 10,000.

Budget fine print shows that this move comes as part of TDS threshold rationalization, in a boost to both stock market and mutual fund investors.

Budget 2025: TDS Rationalisation
Advertisement

“The Union Budget 2025 has raised the TDS limit on dividend income from stocks and mutual funds from 5,000 to 10,000. Now, if an investor's dividend income from one stock or mutual fund exceeds 10,000, a 10 per cent TDS will be applicable,” said Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers.

However, one must note that the limit is for one stock or mutual fund, not the addition of all dividend incomes from one's stock investments or all mutual fund investments, added Mathpal. 

Advertisement

More to come…

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMutual fund, stock investors alert! Govt raises TDS limit on dividend income from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000
First Published:1 Feb 2025, 05:52 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget