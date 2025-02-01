Mutual fund, stock investors alert. Govt raises TDS limit on dividend income from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000

In a piece of good news for the stock market investors, the Narendra Modi government announced a proposal to raise the tax deducted at source (TDS) limit on dividend income in the Union Budget 2025-26 from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000.

Budget fine print shows that this move comes as part of TDS threshold rationalization, in a boost to both stock market and mutual fund investors.

Budget 2025: TDS Rationalisation

“The Union Budget 2025 has raised the TDS limit on dividend income from stocks and mutual funds from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000. Now, if an investor's dividend income from one stock or mutual fund exceeds ₹10,000, a 10 per cent TDS will be applicable,” said Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers.

However, one must note that the limit is for one stock or mutual fund, not the addition of all dividend incomes from one's stock investments or all mutual fund investments, added Mathpal.

