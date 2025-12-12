Passive funds are powering ahead, but retail investors are still in the backseat
Summary
While passive mutual funds more than doubled their assets in the last three years, retail still accounts for a small portion of these funds' assets. But it is beginning to change.
Retail investors who dominate active mutual funds take a backseat when it comes to passive funds despite a relatively quicker investment pace, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India (Amfi).
