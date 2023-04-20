During today's close, the market capitalization of large cap pharmaceutical company IPCA Laboratories was ₹21,063.70 Cr. With a supply network spanning more than 120 countries, Ipca Laboratories is a leading pharmaceutical firm on all continents and the top manufacturer & exporter of API formulations. The shares of IPCA Laboratories closed today on the NSE at ₹831.95 apiece level, up by 0.25% from its previous close of ₹829.85. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 11,11,532 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 2,98,963 shares. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,053.50 on (20-Apr-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹767.50 on (16-Mar-2023).

IPCA Laboratories recorded a promoter shareholding of 46.29%, FIIs stake of 10.58%, DIIs stake of 33.74%, Govt stake of 0.32%, and a public stake of 9.05% during Q4FY23. As per the data of Trendlyne, promoters holding of IPCA Laboratories was flat at 46.29% in March 2023 quarter, FII/FPI stake grew from 10.46%in December 2022 quarter to 10.58% in March 2023 quarter, number of FII/FPI investors went up from 245 to 250, mutual funds stake grew from 29.79% to 29.94%, and institutional investors stake plummeted from 44.49% in Q3FY23 to 44.64% in Q4FY23.

The research analysts of ICICI Direct Research have given a buy call rating to IPCA Lab for a target price of ₹940.00 within a target frame of 3 months.

“The Nifty Pharma index has been in a corrective phase since October 2021 undergoing significant price/time correction. Over the past couple of weeks the index has witnessed renewed buying interest and formed a potential Bullish Morning star reversal pattern on the monthly time frame. We expect the sector to outperform in coming months," said the research analysts of ICICI Direct Research.

Commenting on the technical outlook of the stock, the research analysts said “Ipca Laboratories’ share price offers favourable risk-reward setup ahead of its quarterly earnings as it is poised near 80% retracement of post Covid rally (600-1383). Key observations that supports our bullish stance: Share price formed potential bullish reversal candlestick pattern on monthly chart at key support of ₹770 as it is sustaining above previous month’s high for the first time in six months. In March, the share price bounced from lower band of key trend line connecting major swing lows over the past one year. We expect the share price to rally towards ₹950 over the next few months as it is monthly high of October and November 2022 and breakdown level in June 2022."

Commenting on the fundamental outlook of the stock, the research analysts of ICICI Direct Research said “According to IQVIA, MAT sales of Ipca for Q4FY23 grew ~20% YoY whereas IPM grew 15% for the same. We expect Ipca’s revenue to grow at ~10% CAGR (FY23E-25E) on the back of Incremental growth in other therapies (excluding malaria), especially non-communicable diseases like pain management, cardio-diabetology. Sustained traction from branded and generics exports sales with a revival in the EU likely to mitigate the US void. Better offtake and market gains in export of Sartan APIs remains key monitorable, going forward .On this basis, we expect EBITDA of Ipca to grow at 26% CAGR (FY23E-25E)."

“We expect commissioning of Devas plant and additional capacities from Ratlam plant to have positive implications. Ipca remains a decent player with a judicious mix of strong domestic franchise and a spread-out exports model with healthy balance sheet. That said, we believe progress on the margins front is likely to weigh on sentiments," they further added.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

