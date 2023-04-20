Mutual funds and FIIs stake up in Q4 for this large cap pharma stock: Should you buy?

Commenting on the technical outlook of the stock, the research analysts said “Ipca Laboratories’ share price offers favourable risk-reward setup ahead of its quarterly earnings as it is poised near 80% retracement of post Covid rally (600-1383). Key observations that supports our bullish stance: Share price formed potential bullish reversal candlestick pattern on monthly chart at key support of ₹770 as it is sustaining above previous month’s high for the first time in six months. In March, the share price bounced from lower band of key trend line connecting major swing lows over the past one year. We expect the share price to rally towards ₹950 over the next few months as it is monthly high of October and November 2022 and breakdown level in June 2022."