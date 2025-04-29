Mutual funds boost holdings in this multibagger stock to all-time high in March quarter. Do you own it?

Multibagger stock in focus: Mutual funds have boosted their stake in V-Mart Retail, one of the country's leading value fashion retailers, during the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year (Q4FY25) to an all-time high level.

Advertisement

As of the end of March 2025, 18 mutual funds collectively held a 32.22% stake in V-Mart Retail, equivalent to 63.8 lakh shares. This marks a notable increase from the 31.72% stake held at the end of December, according to Trendlyne shareholding data.

Mutual funds have been steadily accumulating shares in V-Mart Retail in recent months, with a notable rise occurring in the recently concluded quarter. Some of the key mutual funds that raised their stakes in the stock include Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund, which now holds a 4.6% stake in the company, Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund, which holds a 2.53% stake and Motilal Oswal Nifty Microcap 250 Index Fund, which increased its stake to 1.87%.

Similarly, foreign investors also boosted their stake in the company during the March quarter to 17.5%, a notable jump from 17.3% in the December quarter. Retail investors, on the other hand, pared their stake to 5.3% in Q4FY25 from 5.9% in the December quarter.

Advertisement

V-Mart Retail is an omnichannel retail chain catering to the entire family, offering fashion apparel, footwear, home furnishings, general merchandise, and kirana products. Primarily focused on Tier II and Tier III cities, V-Mart has a pan-India presence with an average store size of 8,000 sq. ft.

The company, on April 11, announced that it has opened its 500th store. V-Mart now boasts 43 lakh square feet of retail space, with a presence in over 300 cities. It opened 62 stores in FY25 and operates under the banners of V-Mart, Unlimited, and LimeRoad.com.

Stock price history The stock has gained 10% so far this month, snapping its five-month losing streak between November and March 2025, during which it lost 31% of its value. This notable correction followed a one-way spike between November 2023 and October 2024, during which it rewarded shareholders with a 167% return.

Advertisement

Looking at the stock's long-term performance, it is currently trading with 600% gains over the last nine years.

Meanwhile, in its March quarter business update, the company said its revenue from operations grew by 17% year-on-year (YoY). The same-store sales growth (SSSG) came in over 8% for the quarter (V-Mart at +7% and Unlimited at +10%). SSSG for FY25 stood at 11%, and total revenues grew by 18% YoY, excluding the LimeRoad digital marketplace.

Income from the LimeRoad digital marketplace stood at ₹8 crore, representing the commission income charged from sellers on the Net Merchandising Value (NMV) of ₹23 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.