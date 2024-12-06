Mutual funds betting on these three capital-efficient infra stocks. What to know
Summary
- With ₹143 trillion earmarked for infrastructure by 2030, smart money is shifting from sector giants to midcap efficiency champions with above-average ROCEs. What’s drawing big investors despite recent headwinds?
While it might seem logical to follow the well-known infrastructure giants, institutional investors have been quietly accumulating shares in three midcap companies that stand out for one critical metric: high return on capital employed (ROCE).
The government’s ambitious infrastructure push, outlined in the Interim Budget for FY25, called for spending over ₹143 trillion on infrastructure between FY24 and FY30. This massive investment has certainly justified the heightened interest of domestic investors in the sector.
What sets these midcap players apart is their exceptional ability to maximize capital efficiency in a capital-intensive sector like infrastructure. While the industry average ROCE hovers around 15%, these companies consistently deliver above-average returns, earning them a spot in institutional investors' portfolios.
Read this | This smallcap hotel stock is turning around. What’s next?
Here’s a closer look at these three champions of capital efficiency.