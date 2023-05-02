Mutual funds come of age with growing AUM3 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 10:30 PM IST
The Indian mutual fund industry first recorded average AUMs of ₹20 trillion in August 2017 and ₹40 trillion in November 2022
They are coming from more parts of India; they are embracing periodic investing; they are investing more in equities; And, they are staying invested for long. These are some fundamental changes in retail investors’ approach to investing in mutual funds. These changes have significantly helped the mutual fund industry double its assets under management (AUM) to ₹40 trillion in about five years and to graduate to new levels of maturity.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×