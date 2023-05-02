Mutual funds come of age with growing AUM

There’s much to like about how SIPs have grown. Monthly inflows via SIPs have graduated from the ₹3,000 crore- ₹4,000-crore band in 2016-17 to ₹12,000 crore- ₹14,000 crore band in 2022-23. Of the 83 periods for which month-on-month change can be calculated, SIP inflows increased in 55. SIPs have also not been discouraged by small market dips. That said, their true test of resilience will be a prolonged slump in the stock market, something that this seven-year period has not seen.