Fund managers are hoarding cash. Are they bracing for a market correction?
Dipti Sharma 5 min read 28 Sep 2024, 06:50 AM IST
Summary
- Mutual fund managers are stockpiling cash, signalling potential concerns about market valuations. As inflows surge, their reluctance to fully deploy capital raises a critical question: are they bracing for a stock market correction, or is this tactical patience?
As India's equity markets soar, mutual fund managers are becoming increasingly cautious. Despite a surge in investor inflows, they are opting to hold on to cash, waiting for more opportune moments to invest amid market volatility and overvalued assets.
