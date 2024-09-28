Fund managers are hoarding cash. Are they bracing for a market correction?

“Our funds are primarily fully invested, with some cash held strategically to allow us to take advantage of market opportunities such as QIPs (qualified institutional placements), IPOs (initial public offerings), and other emerging prospects," Niket Shah, chief investment officer at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Co. said in response to Mint's query. “We manage focused, high-conviction portfolios, where maintaining a neutral position often requires a small cash allocation, typically in the range of 3-4%. This allows us the flexibility to build or exit positions efficiently."