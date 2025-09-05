Mutual Funds’ favourite, LIC-owned stock Bharat Forge to be in focus today; here’s why

Bharat Forge share price will be in focus on Friday, after the company announced that its step-down subsidiary, Agneyastra, has agreed to purchase approximately 949.65 acres of land in Andhra Pradesh.

Agneyastra, a subsidiary of Bharat Forge, has entered into an agreement with Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd., an industrial infrastructure agency of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, for purchase of a land parcel admeasuring approx. 949.65 acres situated at Madakasira, Anantapur District.

The agreement is for undertaking development of an end-to-end Defence Energetics Manufacturing Complex, including High Explosives Manufacturing plant, ammunition filling plant, gun propellant facility, and provisions for future expansion into energetics for Rockets, missile systems, Space launch vehicles followed by advanced energetics, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing on September 4.

“This acquisition of land is in line with Company’s growth objective and will allow the Company to further expand its presence in the Defence sector,” the company’s statement said.

Mutual funds and state-run insurance behemoth, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) have been increasing their stake in the auto components and defence equipment manufacturer Bharat Forge. Here’s a look at the shareholding pattern:

LIC’s Stake in Bharat Forge LIC has increased its stake in Bharat Forge during the April-June quarter. LIC holds 2,36,81,605 shares, representing 4.95% equity stake, in Bharat Forge as of June 2025. At the end of March 2025, LIC’s stake in Bharat Forge was 4.04%.

Mutual Funds’ Stake in Bharat Forge Mutual funds have also raised their stake in Bharat Forge during Q1FY26. The domestic fund houses has upped their shareholding to 21.20%, with 10,13,43,315 shares, at the of June 2025 from 20.76% stake in the March 2025 quarter.

Bharat Forge Share Price Bharat Forge share price has fallen 4% in one month and declined 11% in three months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has dropped 13%, while it has plunged 30% in one year. However, Bharat Forge share price has delivered strong returns over the long-term, as the stock has risen 47% in three years, and has jumped 132% in five years.

On Thursday, Bharat Forge share price ended 0.28% lower at ₹1,132.20 apiece on the BSE.