Mutual funds’ favourite metal stock jumps after THIS order book update. Do you own?

Stock Market today: Mutual funds' favourite metal stock JTL Industries gained during the morning trades on Wednesday after it announced THIS order book update.

The JTL Industries share price opened at ₹98.51 on the BSE on Wednesday, higher than the previous close of RS 98.05. The JTL Industries share price thereafter gained to intraday highs of ₹101.80, which meant gains of close to 4%

The JTL Industries share price that had corrected significantly from 1 year or 52-week highs of ₹138.30, however has been rebounding in last one week.

JTL Industries Order book details JTL Industries on the exchanges on Wednesday issued a press Release for securing 3,000 Metric Tonnes GI Pipe Order from PHE Department. As per the release JTL Industries has received GI Pipes order from GI Pipe Order from PHE Department, Jammu under Jal Jeevan Mission.

JTL Industries said that it is pleased to announce the receipt of a significant order to supply 3,000 metric tonnes of Galvanized Iron (GI) pipes of assorted sizes. The order, valued at ₹24 crores, has been placed by the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, Jammu, as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). The delivery is scheduled to be completed within the next 30 days

JTL Industries- supplier for Jal Jeevan Mission By expanding tap water coverage from 3.23 crore (17%) homes at launch to 15.44 crore (79.74%) households as of February 1, 2025, Jal Jeevan Mission, which was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019, has revolutionized rural water access, highlighted JTL Industries

Since the final 20% coverage calls for large infrastructure investments, advanced execution techniques, and greater last-mile connection initiatives, the government has now prolonged Jal Jeevan Mission until 2028 with an increased outlay.

Given these developments, JTL Industries, as a key supplier in Jal Jeevan Mission , stands to benefit significantly.