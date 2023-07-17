Mutual funds' favourite multibagger stock TD Power turns ₹1 lakh to ₹15 lakh in three years2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Multibagger stock: TD Power share price has risen from ₹16 to ₹345 in the last three years, delivering over 1400% return to its positional long term investors
Multibagger stock: TD Power share price has been in uptrend after bottoming out at around ₹16 apiece levels in May 2023. Like other stocks listed on Indian bourses, TD Power shares too witnessed heavy sell off after the outbreak of Covid-19 but it rebounded strongly in post-Covid rally. This multibagger energy stock, which is one of the mutual funds' favourite stocks on Dalal Street has risen from around ₹16 to ₹345 apiece levels in the last three years, delivering more than 1400 per cent return to its positional long term shareholders.
