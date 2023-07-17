Multibagger stock: TD Power share price has been in uptrend after bottoming out at around ₹16 apiece levels in May 2023. Like other stocks listed on Indian bourses, TD Power shares too witnessed heavy sell off after the outbreak of Covid-19 but it rebounded strongly in post-Covid rally. This multibagger energy stock, which is one of the mutual funds' favourite stocks on Dalal Street has risen from around ₹16 to ₹345 apiece levels in the last three years, delivering more than 1400 per cent return to its positional long term shareholders.

TD Power share price history

In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged to the tune of 15 per cent whereas in six months, TD Power share price has risen from around ₹135 to ₹245 apiece levels, logging over 80 per cent rise in this time. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹127 to ₹245 per share levels, delivering more than 90 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one year, this energy stock has surged from around ₹106 to ₹245 levels, clocking near 130 per cent rise in this time. Likewise, in last three years, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹16 to ₹245 levels, logging around 15 time rise in this time.

Impact on investors' money

Taking cue from TD Power share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.15 lakh today. If an investor has invested in this multibagger stock six months ago and had remained invested till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.80 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested in this multibagger stock at the beginning of new year 2023, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.90 lakh today.

TD POWER SYSTEMS More Information

If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this mutual funds' favourite multibagger stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.30 lakh today. similarly, if a bargain hunter had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock three years ago and had remained invested in the scrip till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹15 lakh today.

Mutual funds' shareholding

According to shareholding pattern of TD Power Systems Ltd for April to June 2023 quarter, mutual funds holds 2,37,68,721 company shares, which is 15.23 per cent of total paid up capital. Some mutual funds of big repute like UTI Infrastructure Fund, ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund, Tata Small Cap Fund, HSBC Flexi Cap Fund and Nippon India Small Cap Fund have made investments in this multibagger stock.

In shareholding pattern for April to June 2023 quarter, UTI Infrastructure Fund holds 1.01 per cent stake in the company, ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund owns 1.16 per cent shares of the company whereas Tata Small Cap Fund holds 2.31 per cent stake in the company. HSBC Flexi Cap Fund owns 2.89 per cent stake in the company while Nippon India Small Cap Fund owns 7.23 per cent stake in this multibagger energy stock.