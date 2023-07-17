TD Power share price history

In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged to the tune of 15 per cent whereas in six months, TD Power share price has risen from around ₹135 to ₹245 apiece levels, logging over 80 per cent rise in this time. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹127 to ₹245 per share levels, delivering more than 90 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one year, this energy stock has surged from around ₹106 to ₹245 levels, clocking near 130 per cent rise in this time. Likewise, in last three years, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹16 to ₹245 levels, logging around 15 time rise in this time.