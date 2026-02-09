Mutual Funds' favourite stock Bharat Forge sets board meeting date to declare Q3 results 2026

The board of directors of Bharat Forge is scheduled to meet on Thursday, February 12, 2026 to consider and approve Q3 results, as per the company's announcement in an exchange filing.

“….the Board Meeting of the Company scheduled on Thursday, February 12, 2026, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025,” said the company in an exchange filing.

The company announced in an exchange that the Board will also review the agenda for declaring an Interim Dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2025-26.

Bharat Forge announced a 23% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit on November 11, reaching ₹299 crore for the quarter that ended on September 30 of the financial year 2025-26. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, the net profit was ₹243.5 crore.

The major auto components manufacturer saw its revenue from operations rise by 9.3% YoY for the quarter, totaling ₹4,032 crore compared to ₹3,689 crore in Q2 FY25.

At the operational level, the company reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of ₹726 crore for the quarter, reflecting a 12% YoY growth from ₹648 crore. For Q2 FY26, the EBITDA margin was recorded at 18%, up from 17.5% YoY.

“Outside of standalone business, QoQ revenue and EBITDA were impacted by the first-time consolidation of K-Drive Mobility (erstwhile AAM India Mfg Corp’s CV business) and improved execution in the defence business,” the defence firm said in a statement.

Bharat Forge share price today Bharat Forge share price today closes 1.64% higher at ₹1,582 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,618.20, and an intraday low of ₹1,575.05.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Bharat Forge share price witnessed a strong gap-up opening; however, follow-up buying remained limited as prices ended the session with around 2% gains, just above the opening levels.

“Overall, the bias remains positive unless there are clear signs of reversal. The bullish gap formed today around 1,570 is seen as immediate support, followed by a larger unfilled gap from last week near 1,500. On the upside, the next immediate resistance is placed in the 1,680–1,700 zone,” said Bhosale.

