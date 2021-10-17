Mutual funds, FIIs buy stake in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Amid Indian indices soaring to its lifetime high, it seems that mutual funds and FIIs are following Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio for value picks. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock Man Infraconstruction is a glaring example of it. In this small-cap stock, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has been holding 30 lakh shares or around 1.20 per cent stake since December 2020 quarter. But, now it seems that mutual funds and FIIs have started showing interest in it as well as mutual funds have bought 1.28 per cent stake in the construction company while FIIs raised their stake in the company from 0.04 per cent to 0.25 per cent in recently ended September 2021 quarter.

Man Infraconstruction shareholding pattern for Q2FY2021-22

As per the shareholding pattern of Man Infraconstruction for July to September 2021, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has kept his shareholding unchanged at 30 lakh shares of the company. However, mutual funds have bought fresh stake in the company. In recently ended September 2021 quarter, mutual funds bought 31.70 lakh Man Infraconstruction shares or 1.28 per cent stake in the company whereas in June 2021 quarter, there was no mutual funds stake in the company.

In June 2021 quarter, FIIs held 1,07,631 shares or 0.04 per cent stake in the company that has gone up to 6,18,455 shares or 0.25 per cent stake in the company in July to September 2021 quarter.

Man Infraconstruction share price history

This small-cap Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. The stock has risen from ₹34.25 to ₹110.30 levels in year-to-date time — yielding around 225 per cent return in 2021. In last 6 months, it has given around 200 per cent return to its shareholders while in the last one month it has rise 35 per cent.

