Mutual Funds', FPI favourite Tata Group stock hits upper circuit after Q2 update - Can it rise more? Experts decode

A Tata Group stock, Trent, rose 10% to hit its upper circuit in early deals on the BSE on Tuesday, 6 October, a day after the company reported the business update for the September quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27). Trent share price opened at ₹2,800 against its previous close of ₹2,575 and surged 10% to the upper price band of ₹2,832.50. It extended gains later to touch an intraday high of ₹2,901.20, surging nearly 13% during the session.

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Trent Q2 business update In an exchange filing on 5 October, Trent said its Q2FY27 standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹5,788 crore, rising 23% year-on-year (YoY), while for the first half of the year (H1FY27), revenue rose 21% YoY to ₹11,454 crore.

Revenue from the sale of merchandise, excluding other operating income, also grew by 23% and 21% during the quarter and the half year ended September 2026, respectively, said the company.

During the quarter, the company opened its 1000th Zudio Store and as of 30th September 2026, its portfolio stood at 1,342 stores across Westside, Zudio and other lifestyle brands.

During the quarter, it opened 10 Westside stores and 17 Zudio stores.

Trent share price trend Trent shares have been in the red for the last three consecutive sessions, cumulatively losing nearly 3%.

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In the last six months, however, they have gained 11% compared to a 2% drop in the equity benchmark Sensex and an 11% jump in the BSE Consumer Discretionary index.

Trent shares hit a 52-week high of ₹3,399.75 on 3 July after hitting a 52-week low of ₹2,185.16 on 30 March this year.

Trent shareholding pattern As per the June quarter shareholding pattern data, mutual funds held 7.81 crore shares, equivalent to 14.64% stake in Trent.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is a major stakeholder, holding 1.61 crore shares, or 3.03% stake in Trent, by the end of the June quarter.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) cumulatively held 8.08 crore shares, or 15.14% stake, in the company.

Among promoters, Tata Sons Private Limited held 17.3 crore shares, or 32.45% stake, while Tata Investment Corporation Limited held 2.3 crore shares, or 4.28% stake, in the company by the end of the June quarter.

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Can the stock rise further? According to Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, the current chart structure is sideways, facing immediate moving average resistance at the ₹2,965 spot level.

"A decisive close above this resistance zone could drive the stock toward the ₹3,150 level in the medium term. Conversely, a sustained drop below ₹2,780 spot could drag it back into the ₹2,600– ₹2,650 spot range, filling the gap left open today," said Kumar.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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