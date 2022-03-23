Amid volatility in stock market caused by Russia-Ukraine crisis, experts are busy advising retail investors to look at stock specific trade. For such retail investors Navin Fluorine shares can be a good bet to look at. The stock has remained favourite of both mutual funds and FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors).

According to Navin Fluorine shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 quarter, mutual funds holds 13.12 per cent stake in the company whereas FPIs hold 25.25 per cent share in the company.

Mutual funds' stake in Navin Fluorine

As per shareholding patter of the chemical company for Q3FY22, mutual funds together hold 65,01,029 Navin Fluorine shares, which is 13.12 per cent of total issued paid-up capital of the company. Out of these mutual funds, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund holds 9,96,571 shares or 2.01 per cent stake in the company. However, Nippon India Small Cap Fund is the leading mutual funds investor in the company with 2.07 per cent. SBI Small Cap, Sundaram Mutual Funds and L&T Mutual Fund are some other mutual funds that have investments in Navin Fluorine. SBI Small Cap Fund holds 7,96,400 shares or 1.61 per cent stake in the company. Sundaram Mutual Funds hold 9,06,498 shares or 1.83 per cent stake in this chemical company. L&T Mutual Funds hold 5,96,170 shares or 1.20 per cent stake in the company.

FPIs' stake in Navin Fluorine

FPIs hold 1,25,12,595 Navin Fluorine shares, which is around 25.25 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the chemical company. Smallcap World Fund INC is the leading FPI investor in the company with 35,68,598 shares or 7.20 per cent stake in the company. Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets hold 8,34,769 shares or 1.68 per cent stake in the company. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund has 5,02,684 Navin Fluorine shares or 1.01 per cent stake in the company. Ashoka India Opportunities Fund holds 5,01,791 shares or 1.01 per cent stake in the company.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.