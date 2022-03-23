Mutual funds, FPIs favour this chemical stock. Do you own?

As per shareholding patter of the chemical company for Q3FY22, mutual funds together hold 65,01,029 Navin Fluorine shares, which is 13.12 per cent of total issued paid-up capital of the company. Out of these mutual funds, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund holds 9,96,571 shares or 2.01 per cent stake in the company. However, Nippon India Small Cap Fund is the leading mutual funds investor in the company with 2.07 per cent. SBI Small Cap, Sundaram Mutual Funds and L&T Mutual Fund are some other mutual funds that have investments in Navin Fluorine. SBI Small Cap Fund holds 7,96,400 shares or 1.61 per cent stake in the company. Sundaram Mutual Funds hold 9,06,498 shares or 1.83 per cent stake in this chemical company. L&T Mutual Funds hold 5,96,170 shares or 1.20 per cent stake in the company.