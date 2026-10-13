Bigger bids, fewer bets: mutual funds get selective in IPO market

Rising systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows are swelling mutual funds’ investible pools, but a crowded primary market is leaving them competing for a narrower set of large, high-conviction deals.
According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), SIP contributions hit a record ₹32,490 crore in September, while equity mutual fund inflows rose 30.6% month-on-month.
SIP inflows hit an all-time high of ₹32,297 crore in August as well. In FY26, SIP contributions rose 20.8% year-on-year to ₹3.50 trillion.