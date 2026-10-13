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Bigger bids, fewer bets: mutual funds get selective in IPO market

Mansi VermaDipti Sharma
5 min read13 Oct 2026, 06:00 AM IST
SIP inflows hit an all-time high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32,297 crore in August as well. In FY26, SIP contributions rose 20.8% year-on-year to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.50 trillion.
SIP inflows hit an all-time high of ₹32,297 crore in August as well. In FY26, SIP contributions rose 20.8% year-on-year to ₹3.50 trillion.
Summary

Record SIP inflows are swelling mutual funds’ investible pools, but fund managers are concentrating their bets on larger, high-conviction deals in sectors like financial services, manufacturing and new-age IT

Gift this article

Rising systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows are swelling mutual funds’ investible pools, but a crowded primary market is leaving them competing for a narrower set of large, high-conviction deals.

Rising systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows are swelling mutual funds’ investible pools, but a crowded primary market is leaving them competing for a narrower set of large, high-conviction deals.

According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), SIP contributions hit a record 32,490 crore in September, while equity mutual fund inflows rose 30.6% month-on-month.

According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), SIP contributions hit a record 32,490 crore in September, while equity mutual fund inflows rose 30.6% month-on-month.

SIP inflows hit an all-time high of 32,297 crore in August as well. In FY26, SIP contributions rose 20.8% year-on-year to 3.50 trillion.

“Because of the market outlook, geopolitical instability, the war and other factors, a lot of investors held back cash for a while,” said Amit Ramchandani, CEO and head of investment banking, Motilal Oswal. "Many funds were sitting on large cash positions of 5-6%. Over the past four to six months, that cash has started to get deployed.

Also Read | Why MF Lite is a flop: India's new passive fund rule finds no takers

“All the larger funds have been aggressive and are deploying money in core sectors such as financial services, manufacturing and new-age IT. Bids of 1,500 crore to 2,000 crore are becoming common,” Ramchandani added,

However, large bids do not necessarily translate into equally large allocations. In heavily subscribed transactions, funds may receive only a fraction of the shares they seek as they compete with other institutional investors.

“Mutual fund participation in the primary market has increased materially over the last 6–12 months, both in absolute quantum and in the size of individual commitments,” said Richa Choudhary, partner, Capital Markets Practice at Trilegal. “This is part of a broader structural increase in the role of domestic institutional capital in India’s equity markets.”

“The size of the cheques and the ability of large AMCs to take meaningful positions have increased. We are seeing large fund houses increasingly willing to deploy substantial amounts where they have conviction, particularly in larger IPOs and QIPs.”

Also Read | VVDN Technologies readies for ₹4,000-5,000 crore IPO

Bulging bids

With large transactions attracting concentrated institutional demand, bids are often several times the size of the deal itself.

In August, during the government's offer for sale (OFS) of up to 6.5% of its stake in Life Insurance Corp. (LIC), mutual funds placed sizeable bids.

According to people familiar with the transaction, one mutual fund house bid 12,000 crore and another large fund bid 7,000 crore. Mint could not independently confirm the names of the respective fund houses.

The size of the OFS was 31,552 crore, with domestic MFs accounting for roughly 76.5% of the total OFS allocation, raising their combined ownership in LIC from under 1% at the end of July to about 5.4% by the end of August. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) and SBI MF together acquired shares worth 17,145 crore, said a report by Business Standard.

Piramal Finance’s 2,100-crore transaction, also in August, drew bids of up to 20,000 crore amid strong interest from large mutual fund houses.

A report by The Economic Times in August also cited heavy bidding by large Indian mutual fund houses alongside global investors like Blackrock and Goldman Sachs.

At APAR Industries, two people told Mint that three funds bid around 2,000 crore each for a 2,500-crore QIP transaction in August.

Queries sent to LIC, Piramal Finance and APAR Industries did not elicit a response at the time of publishing the story.

Also Read | AMC stocks draw attention despite weak Nifty 50 returns

Large deals attract institutional capital

The preference for large transactions is also reshaping the primary market, as fund managers look for deals that can absorb substantial capital without compromising liquidity or valuation discipline.

Issues involving companies with market capitalisations below 2,000 crore are finding it particularly difficult to attract institutional demand. Large fund houses, including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund and Nippon India Mutual Fund, have been actively deploying capital, but their participation is increasingly concentrated in high-conviction offerings.

“The largest fund houses are concentrating capital in transactions that offer sufficient scale, liquidity, quality of business and valuation comfort,” Choudhary said. “For example, of the 30 IPOs backed by the five largest mutual fund houses in CY2026, 19 had issue sizes of 1,000 crore or more, while only one had an issue size below 500 crore.”

While domestic institutional capital has become more abundant, mutual funds remain selective in their deployment, with a discernible preference for larger transactions, she added.

This selectivity comes as several new-age companies have had to reconsider their IPO plans. PhonePe and Zepto, for instance, have cut their proposed issue sizes and accepted lower valuations during IPO planning. PhonePe and Zepto, for instance, deferred listing plans amid severe mismatch in valuation expectations. Others like Turtlemint and Shadowfax are listed at a lower-than-expected valuation, on the back of certain weak listings in the sector in the past.

“We treat IPOs, QIPs and OFS on a case-by-case basis and do not view them as a general opportunity," said Satish Ramanathan, CIO - equity, JM Financial Asset Management.

He evaluates whether a transaction would increase an existing holding or introduce a new one, the underlying business, the fund's existing allocation to the company or sector, growth projections and the promoter's track record.

Hari Shyamsunder, vice president & senior institutional portfolio manager - India Equities, Templeton Global Investments, believes that some parts of the Indian markets have now entered “value territory”, despite headline returns remaining negative over the past two years.

“Stocks where valuation premiums have deflated faster than earnings have deteriorated” are creating value opportunities, Shyamsunder said. He sees this most clearly in financials, including banks and select non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), real estate and technology. Selective opportunities are also emerging in consumption, he added.

He looks for durable earnings growth, cash-generation ability, the promoter’s background and capital-allocation track record, including the years before listing. “Sizing follows conviction, deal structure, liquidity and current portfolio exposures."

An anchor bid, he added, comes together only when these factors align and the valuation is at a discount to intrinsic value. “If the valuations are rich, we pass. This process has kept us selective about IPOs, QIPs and OFS alike.”

This comes at a time when growth in domestic savings and mutual-fund assets has created a much deeper pool of domestic institutional liquidity.

“There is a greater willingness among domestic institutions to participate in primary-market opportunities as a core part of their equity allocation strategy. The strong listing performance of (certain) IPOs has also reinforced that appetite,” Choudhary added.

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Topics

    Meet the Author

    Mansi Verma

    Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

    shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

    Read Less
    Dipti Sharma

    Dipti has spent nearly a decade happily knee-deep in the fast-moving, occasionally nerve-wracking, aRead more

    nd always fascinating world of stock markets, tracking everything from sharp sell-offs to surprise rallies, and the narratives that drive them. She began her journalism journey at Informist, sharpened her market instincts at CNBC Digital and Moneycontrol, and is now charting new territory with Mint. Here, she is exploring new ground, bringing together sharp analysis, on-ground insights, and a keen eye for what really moves markets.<br><br>Before stepping into journalism, Dipti studied law and worked with a solicitor firm for close to three years, an experience that gave her a strong foundation in analytical thinking, contracts, and corporate structures. But the pull of markets and storytelling proved stronger, prompting a switch from law to journalism.<br><br>She writes about stocks and investments, but that’s only part of the story. Dipti also teams up with market experts to turn complex trends into sharp, easy-to-understand videos, occasionally peeks at deals and acquisitions, and regularly picks the brains of industry leaders. Somewhere between earnings calls, market swings, and boardroom chatter, she’s always looking for the next story that explains what’s really moving the markets.

    Read Less
    Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeMarketsStock MarketsBigger bids, fewer bets: mutual funds get selective in IPO market

    Bigger bids, fewer bets: mutual funds get selective in IPO market

    Mansi VermaDipti Sharma
    5 min read13 Oct 2026, 06:00 AM IST
    SIP inflows hit an all-time high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32,297 crore in August as well. In FY26, SIP contributions rose 20.8% year-on-year to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.50 trillion.
    SIP inflows hit an all-time high of ₹32,297 crore in August as well. In FY26, SIP contributions rose 20.8% year-on-year to ₹3.50 trillion.
    Summary

    Record SIP inflows are swelling mutual funds’ investible pools, but fund managers are concentrating their bets on larger, high-conviction deals in sectors like financial services, manufacturing and new-age IT

    Gift this article

    Rising systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows are swelling mutual funds’ investible pools, but a crowded primary market is leaving them competing for a narrower set of large, high-conviction deals.

    Rising systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows are swelling mutual funds’ investible pools, but a crowded primary market is leaving them competing for a narrower set of large, high-conviction deals.

    According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), SIP contributions hit a record 32,490 crore in September, while equity mutual fund inflows rose 30.6% month-on-month.

    According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), SIP contributions hit a record 32,490 crore in September, while equity mutual fund inflows rose 30.6% month-on-month.

    SIP inflows hit an all-time high of 32,297 crore in August as well. In FY26, SIP contributions rose 20.8% year-on-year to 3.50 trillion.

    “Because of the market outlook, geopolitical instability, the war and other factors, a lot of investors held back cash for a while,” said Amit Ramchandani, CEO and head of investment banking, Motilal Oswal. "Many funds were sitting on large cash positions of 5-6%. Over the past four to six months, that cash has started to get deployed.

    Also Read | Why MF Lite is a flop: India's new passive fund rule finds no takers

    “All the larger funds have been aggressive and are deploying money in core sectors such as financial services, manufacturing and new-age IT. Bids of 1,500 crore to 2,000 crore are becoming common,” Ramchandani added,

    However, large bids do not necessarily translate into equally large allocations. In heavily subscribed transactions, funds may receive only a fraction of the shares they seek as they compete with other institutional investors.

    “Mutual fund participation in the primary market has increased materially over the last 6–12 months, both in absolute quantum and in the size of individual commitments,” said Richa Choudhary, partner, Capital Markets Practice at Trilegal. “This is part of a broader structural increase in the role of domestic institutional capital in India’s equity markets.”

    “The size of the cheques and the ability of large AMCs to take meaningful positions have increased. We are seeing large fund houses increasingly willing to deploy substantial amounts where they have conviction, particularly in larger IPOs and QIPs.”

    Also Read | VVDN Technologies readies for ₹4,000-5,000 crore IPO

    Bulging bids

    With large transactions attracting concentrated institutional demand, bids are often several times the size of the deal itself.

    In August, during the government's offer for sale (OFS) of up to 6.5% of its stake in Life Insurance Corp. (LIC), mutual funds placed sizeable bids.

    According to people familiar with the transaction, one mutual fund house bid 12,000 crore and another large fund bid 7,000 crore. Mint could not independently confirm the names of the respective fund houses.

    The size of the OFS was 31,552 crore, with domestic MFs accounting for roughly 76.5% of the total OFS allocation, raising their combined ownership in LIC from under 1% at the end of July to about 5.4% by the end of August. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) and SBI MF together acquired shares worth 17,145 crore, said a report by Business Standard.

    Piramal Finance’s 2,100-crore transaction, also in August, drew bids of up to 20,000 crore amid strong interest from large mutual fund houses.

    A report by The Economic Times in August also cited heavy bidding by large Indian mutual fund houses alongside global investors like Blackrock and Goldman Sachs.

    At APAR Industries, two people told Mint that three funds bid around 2,000 crore each for a 2,500-crore QIP transaction in August.

    Queries sent to LIC, Piramal Finance and APAR Industries did not elicit a response at the time of publishing the story.

    Also Read | AMC stocks draw attention despite weak Nifty 50 returns

    Large deals attract institutional capital

    The preference for large transactions is also reshaping the primary market, as fund managers look for deals that can absorb substantial capital without compromising liquidity or valuation discipline.

    Issues involving companies with market capitalisations below 2,000 crore are finding it particularly difficult to attract institutional demand. Large fund houses, including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund and Nippon India Mutual Fund, have been actively deploying capital, but their participation is increasingly concentrated in high-conviction offerings.

    “The largest fund houses are concentrating capital in transactions that offer sufficient scale, liquidity, quality of business and valuation comfort,” Choudhary said. “For example, of the 30 IPOs backed by the five largest mutual fund houses in CY2026, 19 had issue sizes of 1,000 crore or more, while only one had an issue size below 500 crore.”

    While domestic institutional capital has become more abundant, mutual funds remain selective in their deployment, with a discernible preference for larger transactions, she added.

    This selectivity comes as several new-age companies have had to reconsider their IPO plans. PhonePe and Zepto, for instance, have cut their proposed issue sizes and accepted lower valuations during IPO planning. PhonePe and Zepto, for instance, deferred listing plans amid severe mismatch in valuation expectations. Others like Turtlemint and Shadowfax are listed at a lower-than-expected valuation, on the back of certain weak listings in the sector in the past.

    “We treat IPOs, QIPs and OFS on a case-by-case basis and do not view them as a general opportunity," said Satish Ramanathan, CIO - equity, JM Financial Asset Management.

    He evaluates whether a transaction would increase an existing holding or introduce a new one, the underlying business, the fund's existing allocation to the company or sector, growth projections and the promoter's track record.

    Hari Shyamsunder, vice president & senior institutional portfolio manager - India Equities, Templeton Global Investments, believes that some parts of the Indian markets have now entered “value territory”, despite headline returns remaining negative over the past two years.

    “Stocks where valuation premiums have deflated faster than earnings have deteriorated” are creating value opportunities, Shyamsunder said. He sees this most clearly in financials, including banks and select non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), real estate and technology. Selective opportunities are also emerging in consumption, he added.

    He looks for durable earnings growth, cash-generation ability, the promoter’s background and capital-allocation track record, including the years before listing. “Sizing follows conviction, deal structure, liquidity and current portfolio exposures."

    An anchor bid, he added, comes together only when these factors align and the valuation is at a discount to intrinsic value. “If the valuations are rich, we pass. This process has kept us selective about IPOs, QIPs and OFS alike.”

    This comes at a time when growth in domestic savings and mutual-fund assets has created a much deeper pool of domestic institutional liquidity.

    “There is a greater willingness among domestic institutions to participate in primary-market opportunities as a core part of their equity allocation strategy. The strong listing performance of (certain) IPOs has also reinforced that appetite,” Choudhary added.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Mansi Verma

      Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

      shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

      Read Less
      Dipti Sharma

      Dipti has spent nearly a decade happily knee-deep in the fast-moving, occasionally nerve-wracking, aRead more

      nd always fascinating world of stock markets, tracking everything from sharp sell-offs to surprise rallies, and the narratives that drive them. She began her journalism journey at Informist, sharpened her market instincts at CNBC Digital and Moneycontrol, and is now charting new territory with Mint. Here, she is exploring new ground, bringing together sharp analysis, on-ground insights, and a keen eye for what really moves markets.<br><br>Before stepping into journalism, Dipti studied law and worked with a solicitor firm for close to three years, an experience that gave her a strong foundation in analytical thinking, contracts, and corporate structures. But the pull of markets and storytelling proved stronger, prompting a switch from law to journalism.<br><br>She writes about stocks and investments, but that’s only part of the story. Dipti also teams up with market experts to turn complex trends into sharp, easy-to-understand videos, occasionally peeks at deals and acquisitions, and regularly picks the brains of industry leaders. Somewhere between earnings calls, market swings, and boardroom chatter, she’s always looking for the next story that explains what’s really moving the markets.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeMarketsStock MarketsBigger bids, fewer bets: mutual funds get selective in IPO market
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