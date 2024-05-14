Mutual funds go on a shopping spree, pumping $35 billion into top companies
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki were among the top recipients of mutual fund investments
MUMBAI : Driven by a bullish market and substantial asset growth, domestic mutual funds invested a staggering ₹2.9 trillion ($35 billion) across 27 leading companies in key sectors over the last three fiscal years (FY22-FY24), according to BSE data analysed by Mint.
