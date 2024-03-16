Mutual funds, LIC-owned multibagger stock: Dixon Technologies share price rises 1300% in 5 years
Multibagger stock: Mutual funds owns a 17.39% stake in Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd whereas LIC owns a 2.83% stake in this Noida-based company
Mutual funds, LIC-owned multibagger stock: Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. This stock has attracted investments from various mutual funds, which include HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon India Trustee, PGIM India Trustee, etc. The story doesn't end here only. Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has attracted investments from the insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India as well. This Noida-based electronics manufacturing services company has delivered around 150 percent return to its shareholders in the last one year whereas, in the last five years, Dixon share price has ascended over 1300 percent.
