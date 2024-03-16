Mutual funds, LIC-owned multibagger stock: Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. This stock has attracted investments from various mutual funds, which include HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon India Trustee, PGIM India Trustee, etc. The story doesn't end here only. Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has attracted investments from the insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India as well. This Noida-based electronics manufacturing services company has delivered around 150 percent return to its shareholders in the last one year whereas, in the last five years, Dixon share price has ascended over 1300 percent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dixon share price history Despite a heavy sell-off on Dalal Street, Dixon Technologies share price has ascended to the tune of 10 percent in the last one month whereas, in the last six months, this tech stock has risen to the tune of 40 percent. In YTD time, Dixon share price has shot up from around ₹6,460 to ₹6,952 apiece levels on NSE, delivering over 5 percent returns to its shareholders. However, it has been one of the multibagger stocks of the Indian stock market in the last one year. During this time, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹2,868 to ₹6,952 per share levels, clocking around a 150 percent rise in this time. Likewise, this multibagger stock has shot up from nearly ₹494 to ₹6,952 per share mark, delivering to the tune of over 1300 percent returns to its long-term positional shareholders.

Impact on investors Taking a cue from Dixon share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Dixon Technologies (India) shares one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.10 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Dixon Technologies shares six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.40 lakh today. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Dixon Technologies stocks one year ago and had remained invested in this share throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would turned into ₹2.50 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock (Dixon Technologies) five years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹14 lakh today, provided the investor had remained invested in Dixon Technologies shares through these five years.

Mutual funds, LIC-owned multibagger stock As per the Dixon Technologies shareholding pattern for the October to December 2023 quarter, Mutual funds own 1,04,04,213 Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd shares or 17.39 percent stake in the company. Out of these 17.39 percent stakes owned by mutual funds, HDFC Mutual Fund owns 2.66 percent, Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme owns 2.08 percent whereas Nippon Life India Trustee owns 2.83 percent stake in this multibagger stock.

Likewise, LIC owns 16,93,495 Dixon Technologies shares, which is 2.83 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

