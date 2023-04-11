Beginning of a new quarter not just arrives with company results, it arrives with new shareholding data of the listed companies as well. These shareholding patterns are of great use for retail investors as they scan shareholding pattern of top rated companies to find out the direction in which smart money has moved in the quarter gone by. For such retail stock market investors, mutual funds and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has trimmed stake in flagship Adani group company Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. As per the share holding pattern of Adani Ports, mutual funds have trimmed their stake in this core business of Gautam Adani-backed company from 4.43 per cent to 3.09 per cent during January to March 2023 quarter. Likewise, LIC cut down its stake in this Adani group company from 9.14 per cent to 9.12 per cent during Q4FY23.

Mutual funds shareholding in Adani Ports

According to shareholding pattern of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd for January to March 2023 quarter, mutual funds own 6,67,29,749 Adani Ports shares, which is 3.09 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. In October to December 2022 quarter, mutual funds were owning 9,56,91,283 Adani Ports shares or 4.43 per cent stake in this core Adani group company. This means, mutual funds offloaded 2,89,61,534 Adani Ports shares or 1.34 per cent stake in recently ended March 2023 quarter.

LIC shareholding in Adani Ports

As per the shareholding pattern of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ld for January to March 2023 quarter, LIC owns 19,70,26,194 Adani Ports shares or 9.12 per cent stake in this core Adani business. However, in Q3FY23, LIC was holding 19,75,26,194 Adani Ports shares or 99.14 per cent stake in this flagship Adani group company. This means, LIC cut down its stake in Adani Ports by 0.02 per cent as it offloaded 5 lakh company shares during January to March 2023 quarter.

After Hindenburg Research report in January, LIC's shareholding was under scanner as the state-owned insurer had a whopping exposure in Adani group companies. However, it seems that Hindenburg Research report had a little impact on the LIC's conviction in regard to Adani Ports shares as the insurance behemoth just cut down its stake from 9.14 per cent to 9.12 per cent.