Mutual funds, LIC trim stake in Adani Ports during Q3FY23

Beginning of a new quarter not just arrives with company results, it arrives with new shareholding data of the listed companies as well. These shareholding patterns are of great use for retail investors as they scan shareholding pattern of top rated companies to find out the direction in which smart money has moved in the quarter gone by. For such retail stock market investors, mutual funds and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has trimmed stake in flagship Adani group company Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. As per the share holding pattern of Adani Ports, mutual funds have trimmed their stake in this core business of Gautam Adani-backed company from 4.43 per cent to 3.09 per cent during January to March 2023 quarter. Likewise, LIC cut down its stake in this Adani group company from 9.14 per cent to 9.12 per cent during Q4FY23.

