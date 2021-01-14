Mutual funds net sellers in 82% Nifty stocks in December

“Investors capitalised on the market rally to book profits and rebalance the portfolio as markets continue to achieve new highs, leading to moderation in domestic mutual fund net inflows. The year saw a notable change in the sector and stock allocation of funds. Defensives’ weight increased by 650 basis points to 33.9%, led by an increase in the weights of technology, healthcare, and telecom," Deven Mistry, research analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.