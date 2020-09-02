Mutual funds platform Kuvera now offers Indian investors to invest in US stocks

“International markets do offer a lot of benefits and a 10 – 20% allocation to them will make your portfolio more resilient to domestic wobbles. Since 2017, when we started; our recommended portfolio has a 13% exposure to a Mutual Fund investing in US markets. The choice for US markets is simple, in our view. As mentioned earlier US is 66% of MSCI global, and US companies generate over 40% of revenue from global activities. US exposure, at least currently, is a good proxy for global exposure. Further, US markets have long histories, are deep in terms of liquidity, have strong corporate governance and are home to best in class companies across multiple industries. We are constantly in the process of reimagining investment opportunities for our discerning users and believe this is another step towards portfolio diversification," said Gaurav Rastogi, Founder & CEO – Kuvera.in.