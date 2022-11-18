Mutual Funds raise stake in multibagger Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock in Q2

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Indian Hotels shares are one of the multibagger stocks of Indian stock market that has delivered whopping return to its shareholders in post-Covid rebound. In last 30 months, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed stock has surged from around ₹65 to ₹320 apiece levels, delivering around 400 per cent return to its positional long term investors. This stock is not just favourite among market magnets. It is equally favourite among mutual funds and other institutional investors. In September ended quarter, mutual funds have raised stake in this hospitality stock from 22.45 per cent in April to June 2022 quarter to 23.59 per cent in July to September 2022 quarter.

