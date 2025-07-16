Mutual funds, retail investors raise stake in this mid-cap multibagger stock in Q1. Do you own it?

Mutual funds have increased their stake in Computer Age Management Services (CAMS)—India’s largest registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds—during the first quarter of the current fiscal year (Q1FY26).

As of the end of June 2025, 33 mutual funds collectively held an 11.4% stake in CAMS, equivalent to 56 lakh shares. This marks a notable increase from the 10.69% stake held at the end of the March quarter, according to shareholding data from Trendlyne.

Meanwhile, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) also held a 2.85% stake in the company. Key mutual funds currently invested in the stock include Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund, UTI Mid Cap Fund, Axis Small Cap Fund, and ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund.

Retail investors, similar to mutual funds, also increased their stake in the company to 30.7%, up from 28.3% in the March quarter. Foreign investors, on the other hand, trimmed their stake to 52% from 55% in Q1FY25.

CAMS holds a 68% market share among registrars and transfer agents in the mutual fund industry, based on mutual fund average assets under management (AAUM). It services 26 out of 50 fund houses, including 10 of the top 15 mutual funds. In FY25, CAMS managed about 132 new fund offers, mobilizing a cumulative amount of ₹73,400 crore.

Well-positioned amid rising SIP inflows The growth in mutual fund AUM has gained momentum, supported by consistent SIP inflows and mark-to-market (MTM) gains. Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects this trend to continue, driven by the increasing adoption of mutual funds as a preferred savings product. Direct investing through discount brokers has also grown in popularity, and with mutual fund penetration still at just 4%, the brokerage expects this growth trajectory to be sustained.

CAMS Pay recorded significant growth in UPI-based mandate registrations, rising 25% quarter-on-quarter in Q4FY25. As UPI AutoPay becomes the preferred method for SIPs and recurring purchases, CAMS is well-positioned as a key infrastructure partner for AMCs and distributors.

Also Read | Why SIP Investments in Mutual Funds Can Be Beneficial

With strong backend integration, CAMS Pay is emerging as a critical component of the recurring digital payments infrastructure for the financial services sector.

Despite several tailwinds for the company, the brokerage has largely maintained its earnings estimates for FY26 and FY27. It believes that healthy AUM growth and increasing traction in non-mutual fund segments will offset the decline in yields, as indicated by the management.

The brokerage expects CAMS' revenue and PAT to grow at a CAGR of 11% and 12%, respectively, over FY25–FY27E. It has retained a BUY rating on the stock with a one-year target price of ₹5,000, based on a P/E multiple of 42x on FY27E earnings.

CAMS share price trend The company’s shares made a strong comeback in March 2025 after witnessing severe selling pressure in the preceding two months. From the February low of ₹3,126, the stock has gained 64%, ending the last four months in the green.

Over the past three years, the shares have more than doubled. In December, the stock crossed the ₹5,000 mark for the first time, hitting a fresh all-time high of ₹5,367 apiece.