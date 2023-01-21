Mutual funds, retail investors take a liking to Paytm shares, raise stakes in Q33 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 09:07 PM IST
- In Q3, more than 70,000 new investors entered the stock -- taking the total number of retail shareholders to approximately 12 lakh in Paytm.
Amidst stake sales from major foreign investors, mutual funds and retail investors have taken a likely of the Indian fintech giant, Paytm. The latest shareholding pattern between October to December 2022 (Q3FY23) showed that MFs holding in Paytm has crossed 1.5%, while around 70,000 new retail investors added the stock in the quarter. Paytm is expected to witness strong Q3 earnings with double-digit revenue growth.
