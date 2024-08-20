Indian stock market appears to be moving towards greater self-reliance, as evidenced by the gradual increase in the share of domestic investors. The shareholding of domestic investors in the Indian markets reached an all-time high of 25.85% as of June 30, 2024. Meanwhile, the holdings of foreign investors have declined to a 12-year low, a report from PRIME Database showed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Indian markets are rapidly moving towards Atmanirbharta (self reliance) with the share of DIIs set to overtake that of FIIs in the next few quarters. For years, FIIs have been the largest non promoter shareholder category in the Indian market with their investment decisions having a huge bearing on the overall direction of the market. This is no longer the case," said Pranav Haldea, Managing Director, PRIME Database Group.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) along with retail investors (individuals with up to ₹2 lakh shareholding in a company) and High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) (individuals with more than ₹2 lakh shareholding in a company) have now been playing a strong counter balancing role with their share reaching an all-time high of 25.85% as on June 30, 2024, he noted.

DII, FII Stake The share of DIIs as a whole increased to 16.23% from 16.07% during the quarter. On the contrary, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) pulled out ₹7,693 crore from the Indian stock market during the quarter ended June 2024, leading to a decline in their share to a 12 year low of 17.38% from 17.72% in the March quarter.

This has resulted in the gap between FII and DII holding narrowing to its lowest ever level with DII holding now being just 6.60% lower than FII holding. The FII to DII ownership ratio also decreased to an all-time low of 1.07 at the end of June 2024 quarter from an all-time high of 1.99 in quarter ending March 31, 2015.

The share of domestic Mutual Funds (MFs) in NSE-listed companies rose an all-time high of 9.17% as on June 30, 2024, from 8.93% as on March 31, 2024, led by strong net inflows of ₹1.09 lakh crore during the quarter, as per a report by PRIME Database. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Retail Shareholding The share of retail investors reached an all-time high of 7.64% as on June 30 from 7.52% on March 31, while the share of HNI investors decreased slightly to 1.98% from 2.00%, QoQ. As such, the combined retail and HNI share increased to 9.62% from 9.52%, the data from PRIME Database showed.

LIC’s Stake Meanwhile, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), India’s largest institutional investor saw its share (across 282 companies where its holding is more than 1%) decreasing to an all-time low of 3.64% in Q1FY25 from 3.75% in the previous quarter.

“This was despite net buying by LIC of ₹12,400 crore during the quarter. Given that LIC commands a lion’s share of investments in equities by insurance companies (at least 70% share or ₹15.72 lakh crore), the overall share of Insurance companies also went down from 5.40% to 5.23% during the quarter, Haldea said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Public & Private Stake The Indian government’s stake as promoter increased to a 7-year high of 10.64% as on June 30 on the back of strong performance of several PSUs. Contrary, the share of private promoters declined to a 5-year low of 40.88%.

“Stake sales by promoters to take advantage of bullish markets, relatively lower promoter holding in some of the IPO companies and also overall institutionalization of the market has resulted in this," said Haldea.

