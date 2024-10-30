Markets
Mutual funds develop a sweet tooth, more than double sugar stock purchases
Dipti Sharma 6 min read 30 Oct 2024, 12:58 PM IST
SummaryThe three sugar company stocks that dominated the purchases were Balrampur Chini Mills, Triveni Engineering and Industries and Zuari Industries.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The sweet surge in some sugar stocks in the first half of FY25 was driven by heightened buying by mutual funds seeking to benefit from increased production of ethanol, a byproduct to be mixed with automobile fuel, and a potential rise in prices.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less