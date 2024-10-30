“Ethanol prices are considered for revision since FRP (fair and remunerative price) and the Uttar Pradesh SAP (state-advised price) have increased considerably in the past two years, which has led to higher input costs for producing ethanol, so a revision is warranted. Further, since the cost of production for sugar is higher than the current MSP of ₹31/kg, the revision in MSP is long due," Vikram said.