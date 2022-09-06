Post Q1FY23, analysts at ICICI Securities in their research note said, "We believe the company will likely report higher profitability in the coming quarters, due to moderation in input prices and price hikes. We model Hatsun to report a PAT CAGR of 27.4% over FY22-24E with: (1) high single-digit growth in milk procurement, (2) commencement of three new plants, and (3) higher share of value-added products. We remain structurally positive on Hatsun due to its competitive advantages and strong growth opportunity in south India."