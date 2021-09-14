Top 10 smallcap stocks mutual funds bought last month

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Strong inflows in new fund offers (NFOs) helped equity mutual funds attract a net investment of ₹8,666 crore in August, making it the sixth consecutive monthly infusion, amid an uptrend in stock markets. Inflows (ex-NFOs) into equity funds saw a sharp decline in August with inflows at ₹1,800 crore compared to July inflows of ₹8,900 crore. However, the inflows was significantly lower than over ₹20,000 crore recorded in July.

As per a report by ICICI Direct, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indiabulls Real Estate, Anupam Rasayan India, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Poonawalla Fincorp, Gokaldas Exports, Granules India, Arvind, Shyam Metalics And Energy, Astec Lifesciences are the top ten stocks that asset management companies (AMCs) bought in the month of August 2021.

As per a report by ICICI Direct, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indiabulls Real Estate, Anupam Rasayan India, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Poonawalla Fincorp, Gokaldas Exports, Granules India, Arvind, Shyam Metalics And Energy, Astec Lifesciences are the top ten stocks that asset management companies (AMCs) bought in the month of August 2021.

The top 10 sells in the smallcap space included names like Jubilant Ingrevia, Sadbhav Infrastructure Project, Easy Trip Planners, GMM Pfaudler, Allcargo Logistics, IIFL Wealth Management, Greaves Cotton, Edelweiss Financial Services, DCM Shriram, Gufic Biosciences, the report added.

