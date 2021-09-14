Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Top 10 smallcap stocks mutual funds bought last month

Top 10 smallcap stocks mutual funds bought last month

What mutual funds bought and sold last month
1 min read . 01:43 PM IST Livemint

  • SIP contribution reached an all-time high at 9,923 crore in August from 9,609 crore in July, data showed

Strong inflows in new fund offers (NFOs) helped equity mutual funds attract a net investment of 8,666 crore in August, making it the sixth consecutive monthly infusion, amid an uptrend in stock markets. Inflows (ex-NFOs) into equity funds saw a sharp decline in August with inflows at 1,800 crore compared to July inflows of 8,900 crore. However, the inflows was significantly lower than over 20,000 crore recorded in July.

As per a report by ICICI Direct, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indiabulls Real Estate, Anupam Rasayan India, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Poonawalla Fincorp, Gokaldas Exports, Granules India, Arvind, Shyam Metalics And Energy, Astec Lifesciences are the top ten stocks that asset management companies (AMCs) bought in the month of August 2021. 

The top 10 sells in the smallcap space included names like Jubilant Ingrevia, Sadbhav Infrastructure Project, Easy Trip Planners, GMM Pfaudler, Allcargo Logistics, IIFL Wealth Management, Greaves Cotton, Edelweiss Financial Services, DCM Shriram, Gufic Biosciences, the report added. 

Within the categories of equity funds, flexi-cap segment saw highest net infusion of 4,741 crore, followed by focussed fund that witnessed a net investment of 3,073 crore and sectoral funds that attracted 1,885 crore. However, multi-cap, large-cap, small-cap funds, equity linked saving schemes (ELSS) and value fund witnessed outflows last month.

