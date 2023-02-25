On which is better investment tool in between mutual funds and stocks, investment advisor Manish Goel writes on his website — manishgoelstocks.com — "Mutual Funds have no history of giving Multibagger returns in four years. After factoring in high inflation in India, real returns by mutual funds are just 5 per cent to 10 per cent per year. Biggest wealth in India in the next 5 years (2023-2027) will be made through Quality Long Term Equity Investments. " Manish Goel went on to write that only money is not important. One should have time to enjoy that money as well and hence he advised investors to invest in stock market as it gives higher return than mutual funds.