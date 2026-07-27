MV Electrosystems IPO price band fixed at ₹400-425 per share. Here's GMP, date and other details

Haryana-based MV Electrosystems is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription on July 30 and close on August 3.

The company has set the IPO price band at ₹400-425 per equity share, with a face value of ₹5. Investors can apply for a minimum of 34 shares, with bids accepted in multiples of 34 shares thereafter.

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The company plans to raise up to ₹290 crore through its initial public offering, which consists entirely of a fresh issue of equity shares.

The anchor investor bidding will open on July 29 for one day, while the public subscription window will remain open from July 29 to August 3.

According to the draft papers, around 75% of the issue has been reserved for QIB segment, meanwhile, 15% of the offer has been set aside of NIIs and 10% for retail investors.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on August 4. MV Electrosystems IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as August 6.

Sundae Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

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MV Electrosystems IPO GMP today The shares of MV Electrosystems IPO is commanding a strong premium of ₹75 in the grey market. The GMP of MV Electrosystems IPO is +75, according to Investorgain.

About the company MV Electrosystems manufactures electrical and power electronics equipment for railway rolling stock. Its product portfolio includes IGBT-based three-phase drive propulsion systems for electric locomotives, switchgear panels for railway coaches and electric multiple units (EMUs), cable protection and management solutions, along with various other electrical components, systems, and sub-systems.

Focused on the research, design, and development of electrical equipment and power electronics solutions for the railway industry, the company intends to use the IPO proceeds to fund its long-term working capital needs, strengthen research and development of new power electronic products, and support general corporate purposes.

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Financially, MV Electrosystems reported a net loss of ₹12.6 crore in the financial year ended March 2026, compared with a net profit of ₹1.4 crore in the previous year. Its revenue also declined 21% year-on-year to ₹49.4 crore from ₹62.6 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.