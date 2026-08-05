MV Electrosystems IPO to list on BSE, NSE on August 6; here's what GMP suggests ahead of market debut

MV Electrosystems IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of MV Electrosystems, backed by ace investor Madhuri Madhusudan Kela, is set to debut on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, August 6, after attracting massive investor interest during its subscription window. The IPO, which was open for bidding from July 30 to August 3, saw overwhelming demand across all investor categories.

The public issue was subscribed 200.66 times by the close of the three-day bidding period, reflecting robust demand from institutional as well as retail investors. The non-institutional investor (NII) segment emerged as the biggest contributor, with bids worth 397.99 times the shares reserved for the category. The retail individual investor (RII) portion was subscribed 218.25 times, while the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) quota received subscriptions of 96.13 times.

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IPO GMP today With the listing scheduled for Thursday, market participants are now closely watching the grey market premium (GMP) for indications of the stock's likely debut performance and potential listing gains.

According to market observers, the MV Electrosystems IPO GMP today stands at ₹102. Based on the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹425 per share and the prevailing grey market premium, the stock is estimated to list at around ₹527 per share, implying a potential listing gain of nearly 24% over the issue price.

Meanwhile, the basis of allotment for the IPO was finalised on August 4. Shares are scheduled to be credited to the demat accounts of successful applicants on August 5, a day ahead of the company's stock market debut. Investors who applied for the issue can check their MV Electrosystems IPO allotment status through the registrar, KFin Technologies, or on the websites of the BSE and NSE.

MV Electrosystems IPO Details The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹290 crore and does not include an Offer for Sale (OFS). Since there is no OFS component, the entire proceeds from the public issue will be received by the company and utilised to fund its expansion plans and business requirements.

Out of the net proceeds, ₹180 crore has been earmarked to meet the company's long-term working capital requirements. Another ₹21 crore will be invested in the research, design and development of new power electronic equipment, while the balance amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

MV Electrosystems is promoted by Mohit Vohra, Amit Dhawan, Sumit Dhawan, Rahul Dhawan, Sonali Dhawan and Ramendra Pratap Singh, who will continue to lead the company after its proposed listing.

A key highlight of the IPO is the presence of ace investor Madhuri Madhusudan Kela, who owned around 5.6% of the company at the time of filing the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). This makes MV Electrosystems one of the few upcoming IPO-bound companies backed by a well-known public market investor.

Sundae Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager to the issue, while KFin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.

About MV Electrosystems Established in 2009, MV Electrosystems is engaged in the design, development, assembly and manufacturing of electrical and power electronics equipment for railway rolling stock. Its product portfolio includes IGBT-based three-phase drive propulsion systems for electric locomotives, switchgear panels for railway coaches and electric multiple units (EMUs), cable protection and management solutions, as well as a range of other electrical components, systems and sub-systems.

The company serves India's growing railway sector, which continues to benefit from broad-gauge electrification, the government's Make in India initiative and the ongoing expansion of the rail network, including proposed high-speed rail corridors.