MV Electrosystems share price extends gains for third session | Rises 5% today. What's fueling the rally?

MV Electrosystems share price has extended gains for the third session straight on Wednesday, 9 September. The stock rose as much as 5.07% on NSE, touching an intraday high of ₹930 per share.

MV Electrosystems shares opened at ₹887.85 today, as compared to previous close of ₹883.25 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the Indian stock market extended their decline at the opening session. The BSE Sensex fell 456.78 points, or 0.60%, to 75,120.80, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 119.65 points, or 0.51%, to 23,515.45.

Also Read | Why is Indian stock market down? 3 key factors explained

What's behind the rally? MV Electrosystems shares gained strong traction on Monday after the company announced that its 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at 11:00 AM.

Key items on the AGM agenda include the adoption of the audited financial statements for FY26 and approval of the appointments of Mohit Vohra and Sumit Dhawan as directors of the company.

According to its FY26 annual report, MV Electrosystems recorded sales and other income of ₹49.80 crore, down from ₹64.64 crore in FY25. The company reported a loss of ₹12.63 crore during the year, compared with a profit of ₹1.40 crore in the previous financial year.

The company said it remains committed to sustainable growth by strengthening its core operations, improving operational efficiency and exploring new business opportunities.

"With continued emphasis on innovation, customer satisfaction and prudent financial management, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on emerging market opportunities. The board remains optimistic about the company’s future prospects and is committed to delivering long-term value to all stakeholders," it said in the annual report.

Also Read | Coforge share price cracks 9% after Chairman OP Bhatt resigns following audit

MV Electrosystems share price trend Newly listed stock MV Electrosystems has been on a strong rally, with its shares surging over 50% in the past month and already doubling from its debut price.

Furthermore, the stock has gained over 63% in the last two weeks and over 35% in the last seven days.