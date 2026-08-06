MV Electrosystems share price makes a bumper debut on Dalal Street at over 22% premium. Buy, sell or hold?

MV Electrosystems shares made a stellar debut on Dalal Street, opening on the BSE at ₹519 apiece. After this bumper opening on the BSE, the newly-listed stock delivered a whopping 22% listing gain to the lucky allottees, against the upper price band of ₹425 per equity share. After listing at a whopping premium, MV Electrosystems' share price extended its gains and touched an intraday high of ₹586 apiece on the BSE within a few minutes of listing.
The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹400 to ₹425 per equity share. The public issue received a strong response from investors as it was subscribed close to 100 times of its original offer. While offering company shares, the promoters had promised in the RHP that the company would utilise IPO proceeds for working capital requirements.
Speaking on the bumper debut of MV Electrosystems shares on Dalal Street, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, “The issue was expected to list at a bumper premium as it had received a strong response from investors, and the buzz was expected to remain post-listing. The issue listed on the BSE at ₹519, and it has climbed to an intraday high of ₹586 per share, delivering a decent 38% listing gain to the lucky allottees.”
Unveiling the strategy post-listing, Arun Kejriwal said, “Those who have a short-term view are advised to book profit and exit. For those with a long-term view of the stock, they are also advised to book profits, as the scrip appears overbought at the current market price. The fair value of the stock is below ₹500.”
For short-term investors who want to maximise their returns, Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said, “Allotted investors can consider booking partial profits and hold the remaining position with a stop-loss of Rs. 470, while fresh investors should wait for consistent operational performance before entering.”
Kejriwal said long-term investors may re-enter when the stock falls to ₹500.
“Those who failed to get company shares during the finalisation of share allotment are advised to start accumulating MV Electrosystems shares from ₹500, while the lucky allottees who have a long-term view are advised to book profit at the current price and repeat the same mentioned above,” Arun Kejriwal said.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.