My Mudra Fincorp IPO booked 5.7 times on Day 01; retail, NII portion oversubscribed

My Mudra Fincorp's IPO received decent investor interest, with a 5.74 times subscription. The company aims to raise 33.26 crore through a fresh issue of 30.24 lakh shares priced between 104 and 110 each. Allotment is expected on September 10, 2024.

A Ksheerasagar
Published5 Sep 2024, 06:14 PM IST
Trade Now
My Mudra Fincorp IPO booked 5.7 times on Day 01; retail, NII portion oversubscribed.
My Mudra Fincorp IPO booked 5.7 times on Day 01; retail, NII portion oversubscribed.(Pixabay)

The initial public offering (IPO) of My Mudra Fincorp, which opened today, received a healthy response from investors, with the IPO being subscribed 5.77 times. Retail investors showed particularly high interest, as their portion was subscribed to 5.95 times.

The non-institutional investor (NII) portion and QIB was also well-received, with a subscription rates of 3.58 and 7 times as of 6:00 p.m. today, according to Chittorgarh.com.

My Mudra Fincorp aims to raise 33.26 crore through the IPO, issue is entirely a fresh issue of 30.24 lakh shares. The price band for the offer is set between 104 and 110 per equity share, with a face value of 10 each. The IPO lot size is fixed at 1200 shares, requiring a minimum investment of 1,32,000 for retail investors.

Also Read | SME IPO frenzy: The red flags that investors shouldn’t ignore

The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. The shares are scheduled to be listed on NSE SME, with a tentative listing date of Thursday, September 12, 2024.

Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the My Mudra Fincorp IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for My Mudra Fincorp IPO is Hem Finlease.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the issue to achieve several key objectives, including repaying a portion of its existing borrowings, investing in technology development and digital infrastructure, addressing its working capital needs, and fulfilling general corporate purposes.

About My Mudra Fincorp

Founded in 2013, the company operates as a channel partner (DSA) for prominent banks and NBFCs in India. Its business model combines telemarketing, advertising, direct marketing, referrals, and a "physital" (physical and digital) strategy to attract customers for these financial institutions.

As a channel partner, the company specializes in distributing a wide range of financial products, including secured loans like home loans and loans against property, unsecured loans such as personal and business loans, professional loans, and credit cards to customers.

Also Read | P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO: Price band set at ₹456-480 per share; details here

Recently, the company has expanded its offerings to include the distribution of insurance products.

Customers can explore and compare various loan and insurance options provided by the company's lending and insurer partners, allowing for greater choice and transparency. After understanding customer needs, the company presents multiple options, clearly outlining associated costs and features, helping customers make well-informed decisions before applying to the appropriate financial institutions. Upon credit approval, the loans are easily sanctioned.

Also Read | Tolins Tyres IPO: Here are 10 key things to know before subscribing to the issue

The company generates revenue through commissions earned from its various business lines. In the loan-related segment, it receives commissions from lending partners, while in the credit card business, commissions and fees are obtained from credit card issuers. The company also earns commissions from its partnerships with insurance providers, according to the company's DRHP report. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Sep 2024, 06:14 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMy Mudra Fincorp IPO booked 5.7 times on Day 01; retail, NII portion oversubscribed

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

181.20
03:58 PM | 5 SEP 2024
4.15 (2.34%)

Tata Steel

151.75
03:57 PM | 5 SEP 2024
0.45 (0.3%)

Max Financial Services

1,119.90
03:29 PM | 5 SEP 2024
-13 (-1.15%)

Bharat Electronics

290.60
03:59 PM | 5 SEP 2024
-8.3 (-2.78%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Caplin Point Laboratories

2,116.90
03:58 PM | 5 SEP 2024
147.1 (7.47%)

UTI Asset Management Company

1,266.55
03:43 PM | 5 SEP 2024
77.55 (6.52%)

KEC International

989.00
03:59 PM | 5 SEP 2024
57.3 (6.15%)

TVS Supply Chain Solutions

206.90
03:52 PM | 5 SEP 2024
10.8 (5.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,505.00-134.00
    Chennai
    73,291.0081.00
    Delhi
    73,363.00725.00
    Kolkata
    72,650.00-1,132.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue