Mysterious rise in US Treasury yields perturbs markets
On Friday, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note climbed to 4.88 percent for the first time since 2007, while the 30-year offering reached 5.05 percent, also a 16-year peak.
The surge in US treasury yields has sparked much anxiety among investors, in part because there is no easy explanation for the rise.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message