Mystery solved: This indicator had warned about stock market fall

In truth, when markets go up as fast as they have recently, they rarely do it in a straight line -- a fact that bulls can take comfort in as they stare at a 7% drop in Tesla Inc. and a 5% plunge in Apple Inc. In 1999, a year when the Nasdaq 100 doubled, it fell more than 4% on five separate days. Owning hedges is both prudent in such markets and can also be part of a larger bullish position.